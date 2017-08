Jan 4 (Reuters) - Eric Sprott:

* Eric Sprott announces investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

* Eric Sprott says purchased 1,000 common shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd at a price of $7.21 per share

* Eric Sprott says beneficially owns and controls approximately 9.5% of outstanding Kirkland Lake Gold shares on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: