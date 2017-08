Jan 4 (Reuters) - Encanto Potash Corp

* Encanto Potash - Completed foundation for evolutionary offtake agreement with National Federation of Farmers' Procurement, processing and retailing cooperatives of India Ltd

* Encanto-Terms of offtake agreement summarized in memorandum of agreement providing for minimum supply of 5 million tonnes per year for minimum 20 year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: