BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Toshiba recalls about 83,000 laptop computer battery packs

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission- Toshiba recalls about 83,000 laptop computer battery packs due to burn and fire hazards

* U.S. CPSC-Expanded recall involves panasonic lithium-ion battery packs installed in 41 models of toshiba satellite laptops

* U.S. CPSC - toshiba received 5 reports of battery pack overheating, melting, including 1 additional report since first recall

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says no injuries have been reported.