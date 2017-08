Jan 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :

* Boeing, Travel Service finalize order for five additional 737 MAXs

* Czech Airline to receive 30 direct purchased and leased 737 max airplanes starting in 2018

* Finalized an order for five 737 8 MAX airplanes, valued at $550 million at current list prices Source text (bit.ly/2jahNqi) Further company coverage: