Jan 4 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over alleged false statements about its development plans, liquidity-court ruling

* Ruling issued by U.S. District judge Andrew Gordon in Nevada also dismisses claims against company's chief, Sheldon Adelson

* Shareholders alleged they overpaid for Las Vegas sands shares in 2007, 2008 because of defendants' alleged false and misleading statements