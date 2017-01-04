FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LMI Aerospace appoints two new senior leaders
January 4, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-LMI Aerospace appoints two new senior leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - LMI Aerospace Inc

* LMI Aerospace names new senior leaders, makes organizational changes that improve operating efficiency

* LMI Aerospace Inc - has appointed Jay Inman as president of engineering services

* Lmi Aerospace Inc - with Inman's promotion, company has eliminated role he previously held as engineering services chief operating officer

* Lmi Aerospace Inc - named Keith Schrader as vice president of operations, overseeing its aerostructures operations and supporting functions

* Lmi Aerospace - in new role, Schrader to lead consolidated operations organization comprising all assembly, machining, fabrication, composites, processing sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

