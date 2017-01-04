FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Delta sees December qtr operating margin of 10.5-11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees December quarter operating margin of 10.5 - 11.0%

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees, excluding items, Delta's normalized operating margin for Dec quarter expected to be in 14.5 - 15.0% range

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees non - fuel unit costs including profit sharing for December quarter are expected to be up approximately 10%

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Dec quarter CASM-ex including profit sharing to be up about 10 percent

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Dec quarter cargo and other revenue $1.4 billion - $1.5 billion

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Dec quarter system capacity up about 1 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2hR0NVU) Further company coverage:

