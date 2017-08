Jan 4 (Reuters) - Moneymax Financial Services Ltd :

* Unit entered into a sales and purchase agreement with RL Golden Resources sdn. bhd., Yong Suh Jing, Tan Chang Tian and LKF Golden

* Cash consideration for proposed acquisition is approximately 4.14 million rgt

* Deal to acquire 4 million shares in capital of Pajak Gadai Hen Teck Sdn Bhd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: