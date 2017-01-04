FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-SDM Group proposes to raise HK$40 mln- HK$48.48 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - SDM Group Holdings Ltd :

* Company proposes to raise not less than HK$40.00 million and not more than HK$48.48 million, before expenses

* To issue 100 million to 121.2 million offer shares

* Subscription price of HK$0.40 per offer share

* Company entered into underwriting agreement with underwriter China-Hong Kong Link Securities Company

* Company intends to apply net proceeds from open offer for development of its pre-school education business

* Net proceeds from offer are estimated to be not less than about HK$39.3 million and not more than about HK$47.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

