Jan 4 (Reuters) - CPU Softwarehouse AG :

* Acquires Cancom subsidiary NSG GIS GmbH

* Has acquired all shares in NSG GIS GmbH

* The purchase price is 1,000,000.00 euros ($1.05 million) Source text - bit.ly/2iAsKjR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9537 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)