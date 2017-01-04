FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wendel welcomes Capital Group Private Markets as co-investor in Tsebo
January 4, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Wendel welcomes Capital Group Private Markets as co-investor in Tsebo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Wendel SE :

* Wendel signed an agreement whereby capital group private markets, an experienced emerging markets private equity group and part of capital group companies

* Upon completion, capital group private markets will hold a significant minority stake of 35 pct in Tsebo

* Capital group private markets will make its investment through CIPEF VI, a $3 billion fund focused on building a diversified global emerging markets private equity portfolio

* Wendel and capital group private markets will continue to support Tsebo's acquisition strategy through additional investments, if necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

