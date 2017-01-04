FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Cummins reaches agreement to resolve patent infringement claims against Rotomaster
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cummins reaches agreement to resolve patent infringement claims against Rotomaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc :

* Reached agreement to resolve patent infringement claims against ADP Distributors Inc and ADP Distributors USA Inc, which do business as Rotomaster

* Litigation related to Rotomaster's infringement of Cummins' turbocharger patents in U.S. and overseas

* As per settlement, Rotomaster shall cease producing infringing products in any countries where Cummins has valid patent rights

* Rotomaster acknowledged that Cummins' patents are valid and enforceable and that Rotomaster infringed patents

* As per settlement, Rotomaster will also cease infringing activities in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

