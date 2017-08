Jan 4 (Reuters) - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd

* Duane Parnham - acquired ownership of about 2 million common shares of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd at an average price of $0.11 per share

* Duane Parnham - the 1.9 million shares represent 5.95 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of Broadway on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: