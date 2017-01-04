FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Resolute Energy says repayed all amounts due under term loan facility
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Resolute Energy says repayed all amounts due under term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp

* Resolute Energy- on Jan 3, repaid about $132 million constituting all amounts due under term loan facility that co, units entered into on Dec 30, 2014

* Resolute Energy Corp - term loan facility was terminated in connection with repayment - SEC filing

* Resolute Energy - on Jan 1, Betz assumed position of chief executive officer and Sutton assumed position of executive chairman of company

* Resolute Energy Corp - in connection with appointment of Betz as chief executive officer, size of board was increased to seven members Source text: (bit.ly/2iESHNh) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.