BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals files form 10-q for Q3 2016

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals files form 10-q for third quarter 2016

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says -revenue and eps for full year 2016 expected to be within previously guided ranges

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.63, revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alexion Pharma - audit and finance committee concluded, based on facts of investigation, previously issued financial results do not require restatement

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals-undertaking remedial actions such as expanded training programs, implementing new processes related to financial reporting

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - together with other process and procedure changes, management believes material weakness will be effectively remediated during 2017

* Alexion Pharma-investigation shows no instances of improper revenue recognition associated with pull-in sales were identified, all soliris orders were valid

* Alexion Pharma-investigation shows there were no instances where soliris was sold to build stock of unwanted product

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - co concluded there was material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting as of dec 31, 2015 and subsequent qtrs