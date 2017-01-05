FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baloise Holding says BaFin approves transfer of life portfolio
January 5, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Baloise Holding says BaFin approves transfer of life portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding AG :

* Germany's regulator BaFin approves transfer of life portfolio

* Baloise Holding - Basler Versicherungen in Germany has received approval from country's federal financial supervisory authority (BaFin) to transfer closed portfolio held by German branch of Baloise Life ltd to Frankfurter Leben Group

* Portfolio of Basler Lebensversicherungs-AG, Hamburg is not affected by planned transaction

* Completion is expected to take place in January 2017

* 87 employees who were responsible for this life insurance portfolio to date will join Frankfurter Leben Group on completion of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

