BRIEF-Baloise Holding says BaFin approves transfer of life portfolio

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding AG :

* Germany's regulator BaFin approves transfer of life portfolio

* Baloise Holding - Basler Versicherungen in Germany has received approval from country's federal financial supervisory authority (BaFin) to transfer closed portfolio held by German branch of Baloise Life ltd to Frankfurter Leben Group

* Portfolio of Basler Lebensversicherungs-AG, Hamburg is not affected by planned transaction

* Completion is expected to take place in January 2017

* 87 employees who were responsible for this life insurance portfolio to date will join Frankfurter Leben Group on completion of transaction