January 4, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Department of Labor sues Google for compensation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc

* U.S. Department of Labor sues Google Inc for compensation data

* U.S. Department of Labor - lawsuit seeks order requiring Google to cooperate fully with scheduled compliance review

* U.S. Department of Labor - filed lawsuit for Google to provide requested compensation data, documents for mountain view headquarters as part of routine compliance evaluation

* Department of Labor - if Google fails to comply, department asks court to cancel all of Google's current government contracts, to debar co from entering into future contracts Source text: (bit.ly/2iFtG4F) Further company coverage:

