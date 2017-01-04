FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Washington Federal says CEO Roy Whitehead to resign as CEO of both company and bank - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Washington Federal Inc

* Washington Federal - effective April 1, 2017, CEO Roy Whitehead will resign as chief executive officer of both company and bank - SEC filing

* Washington Federal - Whitehead will transition to position of executive chairman of board of directors of company and bank

* Washington Federal - effective April 1, CEO Brent Beardall will be promoted to position of president, chief executive officer for both company and bank Source text: (bit.ly/2j5UzO5) Further company coverage:

