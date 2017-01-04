BRIEF-GTN Ltd updates on legal proceedings

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gtn Ltd
* GTN Limited subsidiaries joined to radiate litigation-gtn.ax
* certain of its us subsidiaries have been joined to legal proceedings filed against radiate media, llc
* TTWN is claiming tortious interference by radiate, shulman and GTN subsidiaries
* TTWN is seeking both damages and injunctive relief
* A subsidiary of gtn has entered into a consulting agreement with haake to provide services to gtn outside united states
* TTWN alleges that they induced haake, a former employee of ttwn, to violate terms of his employment contract with ttwn
* GTN denies causes of action against it and intends to vigorously defend these proceedings
* Potential liability of gtn under claim is currently unquantifiable
* GTN believes that arrangement does not conflict with haake's contractual obligations to TTWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: