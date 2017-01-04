BRIEF-GTN Ltd updates on legal proceedings

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gtn Ltd

* GTN Limited subsidiaries joined to radiate litigation-gtn.ax

* certain of its us subsidiaries have been joined to legal proceedings filed against radiate media, llc

* TTWN is claiming tortious interference by radiate, shulman and GTN subsidiaries

* TTWN is seeking both damages and injunctive relief

* A subsidiary of gtn has entered into a consulting agreement with haake to provide services to gtn outside united states

* TTWN alleges that they induced haake, a former employee of ttwn, to violate terms of his employment contract with ttwn

* GTN denies causes of action against it and intends to vigorously defend these proceedings

* Potential liability of gtn under claim is currently unquantifiable

* GTN believes that arrangement does not conflict with haake's contractual obligations to TTWN