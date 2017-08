Jan 5 (Reuters) - New Horizon Coal Ltd

* Signed two conditional agreements to acquire two Texas, USA oil and gas projects

* Total combined purchase price for projects is US$1.5 mln cash plus 240mln shares and 240 mln performance rights post consolidation

* Renounceable rights issue to NHO's shareholders to raise up to approximately A$18.9 million