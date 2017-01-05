FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cellnovo and Diabeloop update on artificial pancreas
January 5, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cellnovo and Diabeloop update on artificial pancreas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Cellnovo Group SA :

* Cellnovo and Diabeloop update on artificial pancreas

* Cellnovo Group and Diabeloop developing an artificial pancreas system, announce today that they have reached several milestones in their artificial pancreas programme

* Results of a first study of Diabeloop algorithm, paired with Cellnovo pump in 36 patients at 9 centres showed positive outcomes

* Given positive outcome, Cellnovo has delivered its first bluetooth pumps to Diabeloop in preparation for next clinical study, which will start in February 2017.

* This new study will be aimed at generating data for purpose of obtaining a CE mark for Diabeloop artificial pancreas combined with Cellnovo system. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

