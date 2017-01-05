FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Michelin launches $400 mln non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bond issue
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 5, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Michelin launches $400 mln non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Michelin :

* Launches an offering of non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds due 2022 for $400 million

* May be increased up to $500 million if the increase option is exercised in full.

* Michelin intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance of the bonds for general corporate purposes

* Bonds will have a nominal value of $200,000 per Bond and will not bear interest

* Bonds will be issued at an issue price of 98% to 100% of their nominal value, corresponding to an annual gross yield to maturity of 0% to 0.40%, on January 10, 2017, the expected settlement date of the Bonds

* Bonds will be redeemed at par on January 10, 2022

* Initial conversion price (the "Initial Conversion Price") will represent an issue premium of 23% to 28% over a Michelin Share Reference Price

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.