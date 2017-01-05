FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-French caravans and leisure company Trigano buys Adria Group
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 5, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-French caravans and leisure company Trigano buys Adria Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Trigano :

* Entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of Protej to purchase 99,08% of the company in a view to acquire Adria Group

* Adria is profitable, employs around 1,500 people and achieved a turnover close to 350 million euros ($369 million) in 2016, says Trigano.

* Acquisition shall generate significant synergies

* Part of Trigano's strategy of development through external growth in the fields of leisure vehicles, accessories for leisure vehicles and trailers.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros)

