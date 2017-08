Jan 5 (Reuters) - PLDT Inc :

* Company was served a copy of Supreme Court's November 22, 2016 decision in Roy III v. Herbosa, Et Al., G.R. No. 207246

* SC dismisses petitions filed by Jose M. Roy III & other petitioners-in-intervention against chairperson Teresita Herbosa of Securities & Exchange Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: