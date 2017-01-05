FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says ChemChina's rating unaffected by EU's extended anti-trust investigation into Syngenta acquisition
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says ChemChina's rating unaffected by EU's extended anti-trust investigation into Syngenta acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: ChemChina's rating unaffected by EU's extended anti-trust investigation into Syngenta acquisition

* Moody's: ChemChina's negative rating outlook captures risk of a potentially weaker credit profile for the company, after its acquisition of Syngenta

* Moody's: outlook reflects risk if Syngenta acquisition does not proceed, ChemChina's credit profile would remain similar to that before takeover offer Source text - bit.ly/2iDOsDD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.