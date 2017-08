Jan 5 (Reuters) - Cupid Ltd :

* Says approved raising of funds not exceeding Rs. 60 crores by way of issuance of securities through QIP/FCCB/FCCB/ADR/GDR etc

* Says approved increase the authorized share capital of the company from 120 million rupees to 160 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2iSeGA1