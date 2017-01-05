FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Nicox provides clinical and regulatory update for NCX 4251 in blepharitis
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 5, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nicox provides clinical and regulatory update for NCX 4251 in blepharitis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Provides clinical and regulatory update for NCX 4251 in blepharitis

* Pre-IND meeting on NCX 4251 with FDA completed

* Phase 2 expected to start Q4 2017

* Subject to IND filing and acceptance, co plans to initiate this phase 2 clinical trial during the fourth quarter of 2017 and expects the trial to take approximately 1 year to complete

* Approval of a new drug application (NDA) for NCX 4251 on or before July 1, 2021 would trigger a milestone payment of up to 10 million dollars in co's shares to former shareholders of Aciex Therapeutics, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.