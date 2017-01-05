FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
REFILE-Ericsson and Cisco extend strategic partnership to include new Wi-Fi solutions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 5, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 8 months ago

REFILE-Ericsson and Cisco extend strategic partnership to include new Wi-Fi solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to attach to alert)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ericsson

** Ericsson and Cisco extend strategic partnership to include new Wi-Fi solutions

** New Wi-Fi solution offering, named Evolved Wi-Fi Networks (EWN), combines Ericsson's 3GPP access, core networks and applications with Cisco's Wi-Fi portfolio

** Ericsson says design and deployment of solutions based on the new offering will be handled by Ericsson's services organization, with full product support from Cisco Further company coverage:

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.