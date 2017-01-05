REFILE-Ericsson and Cisco extend strategic partnership to include new Wi-Fi solutions

(Refiles to attach to alert)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ericsson

** Ericsson and Cisco extend strategic partnership to include new Wi-Fi solutions

** New Wi-Fi solution offering, named Evolved Wi-Fi Networks (EWN), combines Ericsson's 3GPP access, core networks and applications with Cisco's Wi-Fi portfolio

** Ericsson says design and deployment of solutions based on the new offering will be handled by Ericsson's services organization, with full product support from Cisco