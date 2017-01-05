BRIEF-European Assets Trust publishes dividend declaration

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European Assets Trust NV :

* Total dividends declared for 2017 will be 0.7884 euro ($0.8324) per share (2016: 0.912 euro)

* Sterling net asset value total return of 7.4 per cent over year

* Continued policy of 6 per cent yield on year end net asset value per share for annual distribution to shareholders

* 2017 dividends will be paid in three equal instalments of 0.2628 euro per share on 31 January, 31 May and 31 August 2017

* January dividend payment of 0.2628 euro will be paid to shareholders on register on 13 January 2017, having an ex-dividend date of 12 January 2017

* Dividends are declared in euros and paid in sterling (registered shares) or in euros (bearer shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)