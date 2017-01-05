FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-European Assets Trust publishes dividend declaration
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-European Assets Trust publishes dividend declaration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European Assets Trust NV :

* Total dividends declared for 2017 will be 0.7884 euro ($0.8324) per share (2016: 0.912 euro)

* Sterling net asset value total return of 7.4 per cent over year

* Continued policy of 6 per cent yield on year end net asset value per share for annual distribution to shareholders

* 2017 dividends will be paid in three equal instalments of 0.2628 euro per share on 31 January, 31 May and 31 August 2017

* January dividend payment of 0.2628 euro will be paid to shareholders on register on 13 January 2017, having an ex-dividend date of 12 January 2017

* Dividends are declared in euros and paid in sterling (registered shares) or in euros (bearer shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.