Jan 5 (Reuters) - Schlumberger AG :

* Sastre holding S.A. publishes voluntary public offer to the shareholders of Schlumberger

* Offer price is 26.00 euros ($27.31)per ordinary share as well as 18.50 euros ($19.43)for each preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9520 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)