8 months ago
BRIEF-Enra Group Bhd says unit entered into shareholders' agreement
January 5, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Enra Group Bhd says unit entered into shareholders' agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Enra Group Bhd :

* Unit Enra Oil & Gas Services and unit of Icon Energy Ltd entered into a shareholders' agreement

* Parties shall procure the JV company to be incorporated in Malaysia with an authorised share capital of 4 million rgt

* Agreement to jointly estabish co to provide low cost solutions to upstream oil and gas industry within and outside Malaysia

* "The proposed JV is not expected to have any effect on the issued and paid-up share capital of the company"

* Proposed JV is not expected to have any material effect on EPS of the Enra Group for fy ending 31 march 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2jdcN4c] Further company coverage:

