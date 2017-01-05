FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials Group updates on repayment of borrowings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd :

* Certain subsidiaries in PRC unable to repay certain borrowings of about RMB105.0 million

* Unable to repay certain borrowings that have fallen due and resulted in defaults in repayments

* Currently assessing impact of inability to repay and any potential default on other borrowings

* Defaults may further trigger cross-default of other borrowings, which may in turn impact financial position of group

* Recently discovered Xinhua Co., a unit , provided corporate guarantees in favour of cos not within group, for about RMB196.5 million

* Received two judgement letters issued by PRC courts ordering Xinhua Co be jointly liable to repay about RMB15.5 million and RMB0.3 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

