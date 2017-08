Jan 5 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp :

* Acacia Research Corp - Cellular Communications Equipment Llc subsidiary has signed a patent license agreement with Ericsson Inc

* Acacia Research Corp - agreement resolves litigation that was pending in united states district court for eastern district of Texas.