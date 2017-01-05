FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jan 4 audit committee determined Archrock's financial statements
January 5, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Jan 4 audit committee determined Archrock's financial statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc

* Jan 4 audit committee determined Co's financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2015,2014,2013,each quarter of 2014,2015,no longer be relied upon

* There were material errors relating to application of percentage-of-completion accounting principles to EPC contracts-SEC filing

* Excluding expenses related to restatement and related investigation, Co does not expect restatement to affect 2016 financial statements

* It is not anticipated that archrock partners, l.p. Will be impacted by restatement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

