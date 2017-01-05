FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Prometic reacquires plasminogen rights from Hematech
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Prometic reacquires plasminogen rights from Hematech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc :

* Prometic reacquires plasminogen rights from Hematech

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - regains 100 pct ownership of profits from future sales of plasminogen for congenital deficiency

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - hematech continues to hold taiwanese rights to ppps as cmo supplier to prometic

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - consideration for acquiring rights included issuance of 1.7 million shares of prometic to Hematech

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - amended its licensing agreement originally entered into with Hematech Biotherapeutics Inc in May 2012

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - consideration included payment of mid-single digit royalty as well as other non-cash considerations to license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

