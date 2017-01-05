BRIEF-OCBC Bank, Great Eastern jointly appoint Credit Suisse (Singapore) as financial adviser

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation :

* Joint Announcement: OCBC Group's shareholdings in United Engineers Limited & WBL Corporation Limited

* Have jointly appointed Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited as their financial adviser

* Financial adviser in connection with strategic review encompassing whole of combined stakes of OCBC Bank and GEH in UEL and WBL

* Strategic review is still ongoing; there is no certainty review will result in completion of any transaction Source text for Eikon: [nSNZ4vqsnH,nSNZ9V9WQv] Further company coverage: