8 months ago
BRIEF-OCBC Bank, Great Eastern jointly appoint Credit Suisse (Singapore) as financial adviser
January 5, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-OCBC Bank, Great Eastern jointly appoint Credit Suisse (Singapore) as financial adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation :

* Joint Announcement: OCBC Group's shareholdings in United Engineers Limited & WBL Corporation Limited

* Have jointly appointed Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited as their financial adviser

* Financial adviser in connection with strategic review encompassing whole of combined stakes of OCBC Bank and GEH in UEL and WBL

* Strategic review is still ongoing; there is no certainty review will result in completion of any transaction Source text for Eikon: [nSNZ4vqsnH,nSNZ9V9WQv] Further company coverage:

