Jan 5 (Reuters) - Formpipe

* Receives order for Long-Term Archive from three Swedish municipalities

* Contract period is for four years, with options to extend contract for another four years

* Order value for three contracts amounts to 6.3 million Swedish crowns ($695,126)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0631 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)