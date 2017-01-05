BRIEF-Talam Transform Bhd says unit entered into shares sale agreement

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Talam Transform Bhd :

* HK unit of Co entered into a shares sale agreement with Jilin Province Zhuo Yue Investment Co. Limited

* Deal for disposal of entire 85% equity interest in Jilin Province Maxcourt Hotel Ltd

* Agreement for cash consideration of rmb84.66 million

* Proposed disposal will give rise to a net gain of 47.78 million rgt or 1.13 sen per ordinary share

* Net proceeds from proposed disposal will be used to pare down the group's borrowings and for working capital purposes