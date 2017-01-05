FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Talam Transform Bhd says unit entered into shares sale agreement
#Financials
January 5, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Talam Transform Bhd says unit entered into shares sale agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Talam Transform Bhd :

* HK unit of Co entered into a shares sale agreement with Jilin Province Zhuo Yue Investment Co. Limited

* Deal for disposal of entire 85% equity interest in Jilin Province Maxcourt Hotel Ltd

* Agreement for cash consideration of rmb84.66 million

* Proposed disposal will give rise to a net gain of 47.78 million rgt or 1.13 sen per ordinary share

* Net proceeds from proposed disposal will be used to pare down the group's borrowings and for working capital purposes Source text: [bit.ly/2hUfy5g] Further company coverage:

