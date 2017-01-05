BRIEF-Wockhardt says German authority issues certificate to show Ankaleshwar unit complies with maufacturing guidelines

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd

* Says competent authority, Germany issued EU GMP certificate to co that co's Ankaleshwar unit complies with guidelines of good manufacturing practices

* Says the certificate issued is valid for 3 years Source text: [Wockhardt Limited has informed the Exchange that competent authority, Berlin, Germany has since issued EU GMP Certificate confirming that our manufacturing facility at 138, GIDC Estate, Ankaleshwar, Gujarat, complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices. The Certificate issued in this regard is valid for 3 years]