8 months ago
BRIEF-Jaguar Mining announce successful recommissioning of Mill #3 at its Turmalina Gold Mine
January 5, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Jaguar Mining announce successful recommissioning of Mill #3 at its Turmalina Gold Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc :

* Sees announce successful recommissioning of mill #3 at its turmalina gold mine in minas gerais, brazil

* Jaguar mining inc- mill #3 at turmalina gold minehas an estimated installed capacity of 1,600 tonnes per day or 580,000 tonnes per year

* Jaguar mining inc- turmalina is expected to process 533,000 tonnes of ore in 2017

* Jaguar mining inc- currently mill #1 and mill #2 at turmalina have been taken off-line for maintenance and will be kept on standby mode

* Jaguar mining inc- expect that increase in process tonnage and lower operating costs for mill #3 will positively impact turmalina's unitary costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

