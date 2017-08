Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :

* Triumph Group Inc- on December 22, 2016 Triumph Aerostructures, unit of co, initiated litigation against Bombardier Inc - sec filing

* Triumph group-lawsuit seeks award of about US$340 million resulting from Bombardier directed changes to original wing requirements for global 7000 program Source text - bit.ly/2hUaoeI Further company coverage: