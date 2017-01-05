FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Lilly to adjust organization and leadership structure to better align with growth opportunities
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly to adjust organization and leadership structure to better align with growth opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly to adjust organization and leadership structure to better align with growth opportunities

* Conterno to assume additional geographic responsibilities

* Zulueta to lead international business

* Christi shaw has been hired to lead company's bio-medicines business beginning April 3

* Lilly's current emerging markets business will combine with europe to form Lilly International

* Diabetes, oncology, bio-medicines human pharmaceutical therapeutic business areas will assume commercial responsibility for products in China

* Conterno to assume Lilly USA leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

