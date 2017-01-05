BRIEF-Lilly to adjust organization and leadership structure to better align with growth opportunities

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly to adjust organization and leadership structure to better align with growth opportunities

* Conterno to assume additional geographic responsibilities

* Zulueta to lead international business

* Christi shaw has been hired to lead company's bio-medicines business beginning April 3

* Lilly's current emerging markets business will combine with europe to form Lilly International

* Diabetes, oncology, bio-medicines human pharmaceutical therapeutic business areas will assume commercial responsibility for products in China

