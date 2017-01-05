BRIEF-Lilly to adjust organization and leadership structure to better align with growth opportunities

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly to adjust organization and leadership structure to better align with growth opportunities
* Conterno to assume additional geographic responsibilities
* Zulueta to lead international business
* Christi shaw has been hired to lead company's bio-medicines business beginning April 3
* Lilly's current emerging markets business will combine with europe to form Lilly International
* Diabetes, oncology, bio-medicines human pharmaceutical therapeutic business areas will assume commercial responsibility for products in China
* Conterno to assume Lilly USA leadership