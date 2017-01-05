FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration reports 2017 net capital budget of $105 mln
January 5, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration reports 2017 net capital budget of $105 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - net capital budget of $105 million in 2017

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - 2017 net capital budget is designed to achieve production growth of over 10 pct

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - 2017 net capital budget incorporates forward pricing expectations of approximately $55.80/bbl WTI and $2.72/gj AECO

* Sees 2017 average daily production 33,500 boe/d

* Sees 2017 exit production 35,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

