BRIEF-Pieris Pharma, Servier announce broad collaboration in immuno-oncology

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - co and Servier announced a broad collaboration in immuno-oncology

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of collaboration include an upfront payment to Pieris of eur30 million

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - Pieris may also receive FTE funding for specific projects, an option fee upon potential expansion of collaboration

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - to get up to EUR324 million in success-based payments for PRS-332, up to EUR193 million in success-based payments for each of other programs