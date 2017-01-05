FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pieris Pharma, Servier announce broad collaboration in immuno-oncology
January 5, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pieris Pharma, Servier announce broad collaboration in immuno-oncology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - co and Servier announced a broad collaboration in immuno-oncology

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of collaboration include an upfront payment to Pieris of eur30 million

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - Pieris may also receive FTE funding for specific projects, an option fee upon potential expansion of collaboration

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - to get up to EUR324 million in success-based payments for PRS-332, up to EUR193 million in success-based payments for each of other programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

