FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions entered into amendment agreement with Hillair Capital Investments
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions entered into amendment agreement with Hillair Capital Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - co entered into amendment agreement dated Jan 3, 2017, and effective Jan 1, 2017, with Hillair Capital Investments

* Staffing 360 Solutions - refinanced aggregate amount of $2.7 million of indebtedness, extending all amortization payments for Hillair's debt to Oct 1, 2018

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - amended debentures have an 8% interest rate, with no interest payments due until october 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.