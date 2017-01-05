FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PREIT comments on Macy's planned store closings
January 5, 2017

BRIEF-PREIT comments on Macy's planned store closings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

* PREIT comments on Macy's planned store closings

* "Demand for Macy's spaces is robust with new opportunities situated in desirable locations in quality, high barrier-to-entry markets"

* At Valley View mall in advanced discussions with a traditional department store and for Moorestown & Plymouth malls, are negotiating LOIS

* Pennsylvania REIT - in process of finalizing transactions to control real estate in two of three locations being closed by macy's

* Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust - in process are negotiating terms on third location

* Beaver Valley mall is under agreement of sale and is expected to close before end of January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

