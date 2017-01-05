FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2017

BRIEF-Provecta IT signs cooperation agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Provecta IT SA :

* Signs a cooperation agreement with GL Business Connection Hongkong Limited (GL Business Connection Hongkong) and JUH'76 Ltd

* Parties will cooperate on introducing onto the Polish market electric vehicles and charging systems from China

* GL Business Connection Hongkong through its framework agreement with BAIC International Development Co., which specialises in production of vehicles with electric drive, has rights to represent BJEV brand in Poland

* As a part of the cooperation agreement the parties will undertake activities in order to sell and hire BJEV products

* Provecta IT's participation in the project will allow to implement the company's IT solutions related to the management of an electrical vehicle fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

