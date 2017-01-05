FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Walgreens CFO on conf call- Branded drug price inflation continued, was at a more moderate level
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Walgreens CFO on conf call- Branded drug price inflation continued, was at a more moderate level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walgreens

* CFO on conf call- currency had a negative impact on q1 year-over-year performance, us dollar being around 18% higher versus sterling

* CFO on conf call- branded drug price inflation continued and was at a more moderate level than in prior quarters

* CFO on conf call- Q1 gross margin was higher than last year primarily driven by owned brand performance and procurement benefits

* CFO - recruitment and training of beauty consultants taking slightly longer than expected

* CEO- "no doubt that the (U.S.) healthcare system needs to change by improving the provision of healthcare while acting to control the rapid growth in costs"

* CEO- "Holiday shopping was later than usual, with bulk of sales occurring in the last days before christmas... Once again seen what appears to be a solid holiday period in our main retail market"

* We have been pricing more competitively in some of our networks in preparation to drive volume Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.