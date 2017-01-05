FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Ocera Therapeutics reports successful phase 1 clinical study of orally-administered ocr-002 in patients with cirrhosis
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ocera Therapeutics reports successful phase 1 clinical study of orally-administered ocr-002 in patients with cirrhosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ocera Therapeutics Inc :

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - announces successful phase 1 clinical study of orally-administered ocr-002 in patients with cirrhosis

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - company plans to initiate phase 2a in h1 2017 with new optimized tablet formulation

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc- ocr-002 was observed to be safe and well-tolerated across all treatment arms in study

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - ocr-002 demonstrated absolute oral bioavailability of greater than 95 pct in fasted state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.