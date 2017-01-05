BRIEF-Ocera Therapeutics reports successful phase 1 clinical study of orally-administered ocr-002 in patients with cirrhosis

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ocera Therapeutics Inc :

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - announces successful phase 1 clinical study of orally-administered ocr-002 in patients with cirrhosis

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - company plans to initiate phase 2a in h1 2017 with new optimized tablet formulation

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc- ocr-002 was observed to be safe and well-tolerated across all treatment arms in study

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - ocr-002 demonstrated absolute oral bioavailability of greater than 95 pct in fasted state