8 months ago
BRIEF-22nd Century says FDA provides positive feedback for it's low nicotine MRTPA filings
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
January 5, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-22nd Century says FDA provides positive feedback for it's low nicotine MRTPA filings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc :

* FDA provides positive and encouraging feedback for 22nd Century's very low nicotine MRTPA filings

* 22nd Century Group - in response to FDA's requests, and in conjunction with additional clarifying guidance, company has withdrawn its existing filings

* 22nd Century - FDA requested more information on independent clinical studies on very low nicotine tobacco on smoking cessation, harm reduction objectives

* 22nd Century Group Inc - has withdrawn its existing filings in order to file even more expansive MRTPAs and PMTAs for Brand A

* 22nd Century Group Inc -intends to bifurcate application into separate PMTAs and MRTPAs for Brand A to enjoy benefit of FDA's shorter review timing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

